Nelly apologises for posting sex tape online

Nelly has apologised for sharing a sexually explicit video online.

The Hot in Herre rapper, real name Cornell Haynes Jr., began trending on social media on Tuesday after a clip showing him receiving oral sex was uploaded to his Instagram Stories.

Nelly's team quickly deleted the lewd video, and a short time later, he issued a public apology to the woman in the footage.

"I sincerely apologise to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," the 47-year-old told TMZ. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

A spokesperson indicated Nelly's phone had been hacked, and they're also investigating a potential breach of his other information.