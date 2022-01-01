Kanye West spotted on date with Julia Fox

Kanye West has been spotted on a date with Julia Fox in Miami, Florida.



According to photos obtained by editors at TMZ, the rapper and the Uncut Gems actress enjoyed dinner together at the Carbone restaurant on Saturday night.



Kanye, 44, sported a casual black jacket for the evening, while Julia opted for a denim corset top and jeans.



Representatives for the stars have not yet commented on the snaps.



Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye last October, is estranged from wife Kim Kardashian.



The reality TV star filed to divorce the Stronger hitmaker in February 2021, and in April, the pair agreed to joint custody of their four children.



Meanwhile, Julia indicated she had parted ways from husband Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares an 11-month-old son, in a series of fiery Instagram posts late last year.