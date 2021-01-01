Drake gets tattoo in honour of late designer Virgil Abloh

Drake has honoured his late friend Virgil Abloh with a new tattoo.

The Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo posted a black-and-white photo of the ink on his Instagram on Wednesday, tagging his location as Drake's hometown of Toronto.

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake," the caption read, referencing the 35-year-old rapper. The artist also tagged the rapper's and Abloh's Instagram accounts, as well as Louis Vuitton and Off-White, fashion houses where the designer served as the artistic director.

The photorealistic tattoo depicts a man dressed in jeans and a T-shirt throwing a paper aeroplane and casting a shadow on the ground. The man can only be seen from behind, but he closely resembles Abloh.

The fashion world was stunned on 28 November when Abloh's family announced that he had passed away after a private battle with cancer at the age of 41.

Paying tribute to the designer at the time, the Hotline Bling singer shared a variety of snaps of them together on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother... thank you for everything."