Billie Eilish on surviving Covid-19: 'If I wasn't vaccinated, I would have died'

Billie Eilish is still experiencing side effects after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 19-year-old songstress confessed to having a breakthrough case of the virus in August after the veteran radio personality asked if her cough was from hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible," the Grammy winner said. "I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

Eilish insisted she is “fine” now, thanks to being vaccinated against the virus.

"I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad,” she continued. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of Covid-19, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel f**king horrible."