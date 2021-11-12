Damon Albarn 'completely severed' his finger making pesto

Damon Albarn "completely severed" his finger while making pesto.



The Blur, Gorillaz, and The Good, the Bad & the Queen star has revealed he sliced off his digit while making the pasta sauce in a hand blender on Christmas Eve 2020.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he recalled: "I actually cut my finger off last Christmas Eve. I was making a pesto, and I had a hand blender and I just made it. I thought, 'Hmm, that looks good.'



"But instead of just tasting a bit from the bowl, I decided to stick my finger into the blender, pick it up, and press the button.



"I put it in, pressed the button. Then I had to pull it out, and it completely severed. This was on Christmas Eve.



"So I went to Paddington A&E and they said, 'There's nothing we can do for you. We'll clean it up, but it's going to be at least 10 days.'"



The 53-year-old Britpop icon was devastated when he was told he wouldn't be able to play his beloved piano for 10 days but managed to get his finger sewn back much sooner.



The 'Parklife' hitmaker - who releases his new solo project, 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows', tomorrow (12.11.21) - added: "I said, 'I'm a pianist. I need my finger back.' Anyway, a fantastic surgeon ... was found on Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, I got it sewed back on."



Damon also teased an upcoming Gorillaz documentary coming to Netflix, which he's keeping tight-lipped about for the time being.



He spilled: "I'm at Netflix because we're making a full-length Gorillaz film with Netflix. Yeah, we're having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon.



"It's really exciting to do that. It's something we've been wanting to do for a very long time. It's been through so many incarnations.



"Gorillaz doing a movie. Honestly. But Netflix, I don't know. I mean, apart from them kind of running this city now, I mean - It's just extraordinary to see how ubiquitous they are now. Yeah. They just seem like they're a good creative team, you know? But I can't say anything more about it, obviously, because... No, no, no."



Gorillaz is the animated virtual band Damon founded with comic book artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998, comprising the characters 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle, and non-virtual member, producer Remi Kabaka Jr, as of 2016, who also voices Russel.



Watch the full interview anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/_DamonInterview.