Ed Sheeran pleased he released new album before Adele

Ed Sheeran is relieved he released his new album shortly before Adele dropped her latest record.

The Shape of You hitmaker unveiled his fourth studio album = (equals) on 29 October, while the Easy on Me singer will release the highly anticipated 30 on 19 November.

Speaking about Adele's new music during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, Ed admitted he was pleased he wouldn't be in direct competition with his fellow Brit on the music charts.

"Would you not be? I think she sold something like 3.2 million," he mused. "We all want a number one record. I didn't know she was coming with an album until we already announced our date. But then obviously after then I was like, 'Thank f**k we were before that.'

"(Adele) is the biggest artist in the world. So, I'm not under any illusion that she's not a bigger artist."

In another interview with WKTU's Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show, Ed revealed that he doesn't have any plans to collaborate with Adele on a song, as "she doesn't really collab with anyone".