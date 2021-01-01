Mariah Carey announces new Christmas single and TV special

Mariah Carey has teamed up with Khalid for a new Christmas single.



The self-appointed Queen of Christmas hinted that she had a festive project in the pipeline when she celebrated the end of Halloween and declared the beginning of the Christmas season on Monday.



And on Tuesday, she announced she will be releasing a new holiday track titled Fall in Love at Christmas on Friday. The song is a collaboration between her, Young Dumb & Broke hitmaker Khalid and choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.



Mariah shared a 30-second clip of the song, which appears to be a slow romantic ballad, a change of pace from her 1994 festive classic All I Want for Christmas is You, which usually returns to the top of the charts at the end of every year.



The announcement comes the day after the pop superstar marked the beginning of Christmas with a humorous video, as per tradition. In this year's edition, Mariah smashed some pumpkins with a candy cane-patterned baseball bat as the clock turned midnight on 1 November. The footage then cut to her throwing snow at the camera as she sat beside presents under the tree at home as All I Want for Christmas is You can be heard playing.



The Hero singer released her third Christmas album, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, the soundtrack to her Apple TV+ special of the same name, last year.



Mariah subsequently hinted that she would be back with another Apple TV+ special this year, as she shared a photo of a clapperboard bearing the name "More Magic: MC x K x KF", and added, "The Magic Continues... @AppleTV."



Apple TV+ officials later confirmed the news on Tuesday, revealing that Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will debut globally in December and feature the first and only performance of Fall in Love at Christmas.