Charity officials reject donation from proceeds of Jamie Lynn Spears's memoir

Officials at a mental health charity have declined to receive donations from Jamie Lynn Spears's upcoming memoir.

Weeks after the 30-year-old actress announced she was pledging money to This Is My Brave, leaders have publicly declined the offer.

"We hear you," a charity representative wrote on Instagram. "This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."

The not-for-profit, which focuses on eliminating the stigma associated with mental health through storytelling, did not cite a specific reason for the decision. However, the move was likely motivated by responses from the Free Britney movement.

The book, titled Things I Should Have Said, has faced controversy since its announcement in June. Jamie Lynn allegedly planned for the title to be I Must Confess, a reference to a lyric in her sister Britney Spears's 1998 hit ...Baby One More Time. Yet, she faced backlash from her sibling's supporters for the decision, accusing the Zoey 101 star of complicity in Britney's 13-year conservatorship. A representative for the book's publisher has since denied the original title, calling the information "incorrect and incomplete".

Jamie Lynn has not yet responded to the announcement.