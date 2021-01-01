Britney Spears 'on cloud 9' after father is suspended from conservatorship

Britney Spears told her followers she was "on cloud 9" shortly after her father Jamie was suspended as her conservator.



During a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie would be removed as conservator of her estate and temporarily replaced by John Zabel, an accountant picked by Britney's legal team.



Following the ruling, Britney took to Instagram to share a video of her sitting next to a pilot in the cockpit of a small plane and using the controls to fly the aircraft, and while she didn't directly mention the hearing, many followers interpreted the post as a celebration of her father's suspension.



"On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!!" she wrote.



Her fiance Sam Asghari was more direct with his celebrations on Instagram, sharing a photo of a lioness with the caption, "The power of the lioness!!!!! #freebritney." He tagged the location as "Britney Army Forever".



He celebrated further on his Stories, writing: "FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!"



In another photo, Asghari can be seen handing the 39-year-old pop star a pink rose, with her engagement ring on full display. In the next upload, Asghari shared the same photo of a lioness, writing, "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason."



The actor ended his Stories timeline with images of #FreeBritney campaigners and called them "warriors".



And they weren't the only ones celebrating the news - Believe singer Cher also expressed her joy on Twitter, writing, "Thank God, I’ve Talked & (prayed) About This 4 YEARS. IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER?? BLESS OUR SUPER (star) #FREEBRITNEY (sic)."



The removal of Jamie as conservator brings Britney one step closer to terminating the 13-year conservatorship altogether. The next court date is set for 12 November.