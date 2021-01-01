Phil Collins' musical approach 'frustrates his bandmates'

Phil Collins' Genesis bandmates are "always having a go at [him]" for not singing at home.

The 70-year-old musician stars in the group alongside Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, and Phil admits they both get frustrated by his approach to work.

Asked what he does to stay vocally fit, he shared: "I don’t do anything at all. I don’t practise singing at home, not at all. Rehearsing is the practice. These guys are always having a go at me for not, but I have to do it this way."

Phil is no longer able to play the drums and now performs on stage while sitting in a chair due to his poor health.

But the 'In the Air Tonight' hitmaker doesn't feel as though his health issues "get in the way" of his performances.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "Of course, my health does change things, doing the show seated changes things. But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn’t get in the way; the audience were still listening and responding. It’s not the way I would have written it, but it’s the way that it is."

Phil finds it easy to play with his 20-year-old son Nic - who will join the band on their upcoming tour - as it's a musical relationship that's been built over so many years.

He explained: "He started playing with me when he was 16. If I feel that he should concentrate on something to make it better I’ll mention it and he’ll come back the next day and he will have done it. He doesn’t need constant nudging; he pulls it together with remarkable ease.

"I used to take him and his younger brother to school in the car, and they’d put on a Genesis live CD, so he’s been around it for a long time. I’d just let him play down in the playroom and I’d hear his progress; he’s been playing well for as long as I can remember."