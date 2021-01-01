Kerry Washington, Taylor Swift and more celebrate Beyonce's 40th birthday

A host of stars joined Harper's Bazaar magazine in wishing Beyonce a happy 40th birthday on Saturday, including Kerry Washington and Taylor Swift.



In a video for the publication, dozens of stars and fans of the music icon offered her their best wishes on her special day.



"The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now," Swift gushed. "The fact that you've done so with such kindness and such grace. To say I admire you - there's just not a word for it."



The two pop icons have been friends for years, with Beyonce sending her flowers after her 2021 Grammy wins.



In her message, Washington noted how the Drunk in Love hitmaker has been a role model throughout her career.



"You've given us a blueprint for excellence: that when we think you can't surpass yourself, you do. You are such a gift to this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world," the Scandal star explained.



Orange is the New Black actress Laverne Cox also spoke about Beyonce's impact on her life and career.



"You've given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are," she added, and later wrote on Instagram about how her idol was the first person to hire her as a model for her fashion brand Ivy Park.



Other stars paid tribute to the groundbreaking singer as well, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and U.S. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.