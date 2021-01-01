Jade Thirlwall vows to be 'cool auntie' to Little Mix bandmates' children

Jade Thirlwall has promised to be "the cool auntie" to her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards' children.

Over the weekend, Perrie announced that she had welcomed her first child with soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 21 August, and on Monday, her bandmate Leigh-Anne revealed she had given birth to twins with her fiance Andre Gray on 16 August.

After sharing her bandmates' baby announcements on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jade then added a post in which she shared her pride in their happy news and vowed to be the cool auntie.

"My heart is honestly bursting for my sisters. Unbelievably proud of these women for handling their pregnancies like the Queens they truly are and bringing a little little mix into the world. Love you @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards. Can't wait to be the cool Auntie Jade lol (laugh out loud)," she wrote.

She concluded her post by congratulating Leigh-Anne's sister Sairah and Little Mix's manager Sam Cox on the birth of their new babies too, writing, "Congratulations too to @sairah_pinnock and @iamsamcoxy. What a beautiful bond these babies will have."

Leigh-Anne responded by resharing Jade's message on her Stories timeline and adding, "Love you so much" with a heart emoji.

Jade also poked fun at how different her life is to her bandmates', as she shared a screengrab of the top three posts on Little Mix's Instagram page, with the first two being the baby announcements and the third being a video of Jade cracking open a bottle of Champagne to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary. Alongside the grab, she simply added four crying with laughter emojis.