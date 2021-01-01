Hailey Bieber sets record straight after Justin Bieber sparks baby rumours

Hailey Bieber has set the record straight after her husband Justin Bieber sparked fresh pregnancy rumours.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a black and white photo of the couple sitting together, with the caption "Mom and Dad", sparking a frenzy of speculation over whether they are expecting their first baby together.

While Hailey had no issue with the snap of them posing side by side in beachwear, she wasn't happy with the caption and quickly demanded Justin set the record straight before the gossip got out of control.

"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she wrote in the comments, seemingly referring to their pet Maltese Yorkie Oscar.

But before the model could make her request, fans had already taken to social media to speculate on Justin's post.

"Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!" one person wrote in the comments section, while another added: "Baby on the way?"

Hailey and Justin, who tied the knot in 2018, are no strangers to speculation over when they will start a family.

During a recent appearance on Addison Rae's podcast, called That Was Fun? With Addison & Sheri, the fashion star admitted she is tired of the constant scrutiny surrounding her body shape and whether she is pregnant or not.

"I'm not 19 anymore. I'm 24 now. I feel like my body has changed the most, even this last year. And that's what happens," she said, before revealing the frequent commentary can be "really, really, really bad for your body image".

"It's like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I'm PMSing?" she added.