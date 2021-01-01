Ludacris heading back into the kitchen for more culinary lessons

Rapper/actor Ludacris is preparing to expand his culinary skills after signing on for three more courses of his TV special, Luda Can't Cook.



The Fast and Furious star initially stepped into the kitchen for a one-off show for streaming service Discovery+ in February, when he tried to make Indian food with top chef Meherwan Irani, but now he will be chopping it up with three other culinary experts to learn about other types of international cuisine.



"Our audience loved watching Ludacris accept an unexpected challenge," Courtney White, the president of Food Network and Cooking Channel, told TheWrap.com.



"He is unrivalled in the studio and on the big screen, but not so much in the kitchen - and we are excited to bring him back to advance his cooking skills further and explore even more types of food."



Ludacris, who is a co-owner of the Chicken + Beer restaurant at the Atlanta, Georgia airport, added: "I had an amazing experience the first time around and went from being clueless in the kitchen to making some delicious dishes.



"I'm excited to team up again with Discovery+ and Will (Packer, executive producer) to master all different kinds of cuisine so I can impress my wife, mom and kids with my new skills."



Ludacris has an extra reason to learn how to whip up a few more dishes as he is preparing to welcome his second child with his wife Eudoxie later this year. The couple already shares daughter Cadence, six, while the rapper also has Cai, seven, and Karma, 19, from previous relationships.