Blake Shelton had to rediscover love of touring after burning out

Country star Blake Shelton had to rediscover his love for life on the road after becoming burned out by his hectic schedule.

The Boys 'Round Here hitmaker began dreading performing in a different city every night while juggling his duties as a judge on U.S. talent show The Voice back in 2012, so he decided it was time to revamp his career priorities.

"I was touring full time, or as much as I could, and it became too much, it was too much for me personally," Shelton confessed on Apple Music show Today's Country Radio.

"I mean, there was never a day off, it was just crazy, and I started resenting touring a little bit. I was like, 'Oh my God, what is the point, what are we doing? I'm not enjoying it anymore.'"

Instead of booking long stretches away from home, Shelton cut back on his live shows, and from 2013, played an average of 25 gigs a year - and it reignited his passion for playing for fans around the U.S.

"That's obviously not very many for any artist that is trying to maintain that touring profile," he shared, "but what it has done is, it's kept me so excited about when I go on stage now.

"It's like, 'Hey, we get to go be country stars this month.' And it's so exciting, and it's something that I look forward to, I really do."

Now Shelton, who met his partner Gwen Stefani when judging The Voice, cannot wait to get back on stage again this August - when he resumes his Friends and Heroes Tour, which was among the many treks impacted by the Covid-19 shutdown last year.