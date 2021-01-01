Jennifer Hudson's son bonded with Aretha Franklin over cooking

Jennifer Hudson's son and Aretha Franklin swapped cooking tips during a phone call before the soul legend died.



Hudson, who is playing Aretha in an upcoming biopic, and the late Respect singer became friends and would chat weekly during the icon's final years, and one time little David got in on the action.



"We were in the parking lot leaving the grocery store and Aretha called and he said, 'Mom, is that Aretha Franklin on the phone...?'" the Oscar winner tells Good Morning America.



"She cooked and he loves to cook, so it was a whole conversation about him cooking and what she cooked. He loved Aretha, just like his mom."



The movie, set to be released in August, also stars Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige.



“Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, we know her as this legend but there is a story to everyone. Her life had so much depth to it, and it came through the music,” Jennifer told Rolling Stone.