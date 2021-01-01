Gloria and Emilio Estefan helped Thalia find love with Tommy Mottola

Latin pop superstar Thalia has Gloria and Emilio Estefan's matchmaking skills to thank for her marriage to music mogul Tommy Mottola.



The Desde Esa Noche singer admits she was initially hesitant to be set up on a blind date with Mariah Carey's ex-husband over 20 years ago, but Emilios insistence eventually wore her down, and now she can't imagine her life without Mottola.



"It was a blind date. Gloria and Emilio Estefan (set us up)...," Thalia shared on U.S. breakfast show Today.



"(Emilio) kept telling Tommy, 'You have to meet this girl...,' and Tommy was like, 'OK, but what she does (sic)? Tell me a little about her.'



"Emilio said, 'She's a singer...' and Tommy was like, 'OK, stop right there, don't tell me anything else!' and when Emilio kept telling me about Tommy, I said, 'OK, tell me about your friend.' (Emilio said), 'He just got divorced, he has two kids,' I said, 'OK, stop right there!'



"(But) Emilio kept insisting, we got into a blind date, and 20-something years later, we (are) here (sic)..."



Thalia and Mottola tied the knot in 2000, and are now parents to daughter Sabrina, 13, and son Matthew, nine.



The former Sony Music boss also has two adult kids from his first marriage to Lisa Clark.