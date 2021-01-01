The Snuts beat Demi Lovato to land Number 1 debut album

The Snuts enter straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with their debut album W.L.Clinching the top spot following a close tussle all week with Demi Lovato, The Snuts also become the first Scottish band in 14 years to enter at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with their debut album, since The View’s Hats Off To The Buskers (2007).W.L lead the way on Monday’s Official Chart Update, while Demi overtook later in the week, only for The Snuts to pull it back in time for Friday’s Official Chart reveal. The band also top this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart and are the best seller in independent record shops, topping the Official Record Store Chart.The Snuts comment:“This one is for all the fans who have proved that it’s possible to get a band like us to Number 1. Every copy you bought of this record goes a long way. It’s old school and it’s beautiful. Thanks very much – we love you.”The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) commented:"A huge congratulations to The Snuts for landing a UK Number 1 album with 'W.L.'. As the first Scottish band to do so with their debut record since The View's 'Hats Off to the Buskers' in 2007, this is an incredible achievement; not least at a time of significant challenges industry wide. Their success follows on from Mogwai claiming the Number 1 spot just a few weeks back with 'As The Love Continues', highlighting the strength, passion and determination from Scotland's artists and music industry, and signifying an exciting and impactful period of engagement and connection with Scottish music."It means Demi Lovato settles for this week’s runner-up slot but still claims her highest-charting record in the UK to date with Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over; her seventh collection surpasses her previous peak at Number 5 with 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me – see where all of Demi Lovato’s singles and albums charted in the UK.Justin Bieber’s Justice is the UK’s most-streamed album this week, down one place to Number 3, South London post-punk band Dry Cleaning are new at Number 4 with their debut album New Long Leg, and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia – the UK’s biggest album of 2021 so far – completes the Top 5.Meanwhile, US rapper Lil Tjay’s second studio album Destined To Win enters at Number 7, and The Fratellis land at Number 12 with Half Drunk Under A Full Moon – the Scottish band’s sixth Top 40 album.Further down, Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry claims his 22nd Top 40 album with Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2020 at 18, David Bowie’s The Kit Kat Klub (Live New York 99) is new at 20, and Canadian rock group Godspeed You! Black Emperor score their third Top 40 record with G_d's Pee at State's End! At 29.