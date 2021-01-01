Justin Bieber's mum shares hilarious response to his latest tattoo

Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette was quick to respond as the singer shared a snap of the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection over the weekend.

The Sorry star posted a picture on Instagram of himself getting an inking of a peach on his neck to celebrate his new tune Peaches, with him adding the peach emoji and tagging celebrity tattooist Dr Woo in the post.

And among the first to comment was Justin's mum Pattie, who wrote: "Don’t you have enough yet?" alongside the crying emoji.

Justin's two Instagram photos show the peach on the left side of his neck in a gap between tattoos of a flying bird and the word "Forever".

Another person sure to be miffed about the new etching is Justin's wife Hailey, who previously said she didn't want her spouse to get any more tattoos on his neck.

In September, after debuting a new rose tattoo on his neck, Justin said: "I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey request. My back is still pretty open, and I don't have kids yet. So, I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back."

Shortly after sharing the snap of his new tattoo, Justin returned to Instagram to post an image of Hailey, writing: "My person."

Justin is believed to now have around 60 tattoos, and they cover his arms, his chest and his legs.