NEWS R. Kelly receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly has reportedly received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while behind bars.



TMZ reports Kelly recently received his second shot of the jab and is now fully inoculated.



Kelly is one of 63 inmates at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center to be given both vaccine doses to date, along with 128 staff members, according to officials at the Bureau of Prisons.



The I Believe I Can Fly singer, who has been locked up in his native Chicago since 2019, is believed to have received the first dose of the vaccine in January.



He is currently awaiting trial on child pornography counts, as well as separate racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York.



Kelly's lawyers have previously tried and failed to secure his release on bail due to concerns that he risked contracting Covid-19 in prison.



Last year his attorneys requested an early release and an "evidentiary hearing" after the singer was allegedly beaten at the Chicago jail last summer, which apparently left the singer with "significant physical and psychological injuries". However, a judge ruled that the incident did not warrant an immediate release.



The musician's New York trial was recently postponed from April to August, while he will be back in Chicago in September to face the child pornography case there.