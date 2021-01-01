NEWS Selena Gomez recorded new album over Zoom Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez used Zoom technology to record her new Spanish-language album.



The singer hardly left home amid the Covid pandemic to record tracks for Revelacion and reveals almost every song was recorded with the virtual meeting software.



In a new behind-the-scenes video for Vevo, Gomez said: "The project just kind of happened really quickly and organically.



"As for the process, we actually recorded almost the entire EP on Zoom due to Covid."



Selena also has high praise for aspiring Venezuelan American singer-songwriter Elena Rose, calling her one of the album's "biggest" collaborators.



"She is an incredible female writer who I think really understands my heart and what I wanted to say in this project," she smiled.



The first song from the album, De Una Vez, was released on 14 January and is already a huge Latin hit.