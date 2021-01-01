Keyshia Cole arrives an hour late for Ashanti VERZUZ battle

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti's VERZUZ battle was delayed even further on Thursday night after the former arrived over an hour late for the event.

The pair had originally been scheduled to go head-to-head on 12 December, but their battle was cancelled at the last minute after Ashanti tested positive for Covid-19. It was postponed again to early January, but was then pushed once more, and finally took place on Thursday night.

But despite the fact that fans had been waiting six weeks for the much-anticipated sing-off, Keyshia kept them waiting a little bit more as she rocked up more than 60 minutes late - during which time Ashanti had to listen to the DJ, joke with the crowd, and try and get Keyshia on the phone.

"Keyshia Cole and Ashanti kept pushing this versus back and have the audacity to be almost an hour late and I’m tired #Verzuz," one fan wrote on Twitter while waiting for it to start, while another shared a screenshot of Ashanti looking bored while checking her phone, and added: "Ashanti looks like every woman waiting on her late best friend at the brunch spot. #Verzuz."

After her late arrival, Keyshia and Ashanti's VERZUZ battle finally kicked off, but sound issues were rife throughout.

Despite the technical issues, the pair pushed through to perform some of their biggest tunes - with Keyshia singing I Should Have Cheated, Love, Trust and Believe, and Give it Up to Me, while Ashanti belted out What’s Luv?, Foolish, Baby, Rain on Me, and Always on Time.

They also both debuted new songs during the proceedings, with Keyshia plugging I Don't Wanna Be In Love, and Ashanti dropping new tune 235 (2:35 I Want You).