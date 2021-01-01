Ciara helps husband get over football play-offs defeat

Ciara helped lift her husband Russell Wilson's spirits after his Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl run ended in defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday by posting an uplifting photo and message.

The singer watched as Wilson's team lost their wild-card round battle 30-20 and then penned a sweet message to the quarterback on social media.

"Always Proud of You Da Da @DangeRussWilson," Ciara captioned an Instagram photo of the couple's youngest child, five-month-old Win Harrison, laughing.

At kick-off she posted photos of their family rocking Seahawks-inspired varsity jackets and added the line: "We’re so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy! #GoHawks #3 #Playoffs @Seahawks."

Ciara and Wilson, who wed in 2016, are also parents to three-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, while the R&B star is mum to six-year-old son Future Zahir from her relationship with rapper Future.