A second Runaway June star battled COVID at Christmas

Runaway June star Natalie Stovall became the second member of the trio to test positive for the coronavirus over the holidays.

She and her husband, musician James Bavendam, both battled COVID-19 over Christmas - just like her bandmate, Jennifer Wayne, did last April.

"We've had a full-on COVID Christmas round these parts," Stovall said.

"I tested positive a few weeks ago and hunkered down with lots of grocery deliveries... So thankful it was a mild case. Just achy, exhausted and so strange not to taste or smell!" she shared, adding: "But I have been cleared by Vanderbilt (medics) and am immune/not contagious for at least 90 days. Guess that's the silver lining here."

She noted: "I know so many people hurting and affected by this awful disease. James and I are definitely counting our blessings. Stay safe and healthy out there, y'all. Here's to getting back to normalcy."

Stovall and Wayne join a growing list of country stars who have battled COVID - Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and an unnamed member of Rascal Flatts beat the virus, which claimed the lives of Charley Pride, Joe Diffie, and John Prine.

Runaway June ended 2020 with some good news as Wayne and bandmate Naomi Cook both became engaged over the holidays.