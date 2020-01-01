Meek Mill establishes hometown scholarship fund

Rapper Meek Mill and business mogul Michael Rubin have teamed up to launch a $2 million (£1.5 million) scholarship fund for underprivileged youths in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker has been working with Rubin, the co-owner of Meek's hometown basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers, on criminal justice reform, and now they are joining forces to help students from cash-strapped families, ranging in age from pre-school to high school.

According to TMZ, the funds will benefit nearly 1,000 youngsters from low-income households, and will cover their tuition at private schools and provide access to at-home technology, including laptops.

The scholarships will be handed out immediately due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as most children are currently required to take part in virtual learning as a majority of schools across the U.S. remain closed.

Rubin was also the brains behind the star-studded All-In Challenge earlier this year, with celebrities like Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, and Snoop Dogg offering up once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise funds to feed families in need during the global health crisis.

In November last year, Rubin said he and Meek had begun working on a project to benefit impoverished students in Pennsylvania.

"We care about education a lot," he said during an interview on The Breakfast Club. "I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I, in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year."