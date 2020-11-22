NEWS Dua Lipa levitates at the Royal Albert Hall during the American Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa levitated off the stage at the Royal Albert Hall as she performed her hit single 'Levitating' for the American Music Awards.



The 25-year-old pop megastar couldn't perform at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night (22.11.20), due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.



However, the 'Physical' hitmaker pulled out all the stops for her performance of her hit single from her acclaimed second studio album, 'Future Nostalgia’, as she flew above the ground.



The ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’ singer also won her first American Music Awards prize, with 'Don't Start Now' being named Favorite Song Pop/Rock.



She said in her acceptance speech: “Thank you so much. Thank you AMAs. Thank you to all the fans and the listeners, I’m so grateful and so honoured. This is so surreal and exciting, and I’m lost for words. Thank you so much to my team ... Oh my god, this is so crazy. Thank you so much to my team, my girls, my friends, my family, and I have to say a massive thank you to my collaborators, Ian Kirkpatrick, Emily Warren and Caroline Ailin, ’cause I couldn’t have done this song without you guys.”



Ahead of the performance, Dua admitted it was a dream come true to get to perform at the iconic London venue and not only sing but fly above the stage.



She said in a video for the AMAs posted on Twitter: "It's always been such a dream of mine to get to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.



"It's such an iconic location in London and so I felt like because I am also performing this from home, I wanted to have some kind of British resemblance in the performance.



"And I am so excited. First of all, getting to perform here, and, second of all, for getting to fly, and the Royal Albert Hall as well.”