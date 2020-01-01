DJ Shadow ft De La Soul’s Rocket Fuel a big winner at UK Music Video Awards

The British-produced video for DJ Shadow ft De La Soul’s Rocket Fuel, and Finnish-born director Anton Tammi were the biggest winners at the UK Music Video Awards 2020, held this evening (November 5th) in a groundbreaking virtual live ceremony.
The Sam Pilling-directed video for DJ Shadow’s Rocket Fuel – a comic recreation of the Apollo 11 mission as a staged event that goes catastrophically awry – won Video Of The Year and three more awards at the UKMVAs tonight. Tammi, director of four interconnected music videos to accompany The Weeknd’s latest album After Hours, won the highly prized Best Director award, and also Best Pop Video International for the video for Blinding Lights.
The top honours came at the climax of the annual celebration of creativity and craft in the medium of music videos, presented by broadcaster and DJ Becca Dudley from a London studio - speaking live to the winners via a virtual audience platform which saw 500+ music video professionals joining in the show from their homes or offices around the world.
And on the first night of the second lockdown in England, the UKMVAs’ handed a one-off Best Lockdown Video prize to directing team Stylewar’s chaotic warping of corporate video stock footage for DJ/producer Bronson’s Keep Moving.
Other artists recognised at this year’s UKMVAs include Dua Lipa, Disclosure, IDLES, FKA twigs, JME, Riz Ahmed, Greentea Peng and The Streets, in an event that honoured work in music video across music genres, individual achievement and craft and technical prowess behind the camera.
Dua Lipa took the Best Pop Video award for a third time with the visual accompaniment to Break My Heart in another successful collaboration with director Henry Scholfield – last year’s winner of the Best Director award. There were first time wins for JME featuring Merky Ace for Live, directed by Matthew Walker (Best UK Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Video), and IDLES, whose video for War was directed by Will Dohrn (Best UK Rock Video). Joining their ranks also for the first time were directors Camille Summers-Valli for her work on Låpsley’s My Love Was Like the Rain (Best UK Alternative Video) and Brock Neal-Roberts for Berwyn’s Trap Phone (Best UK R&B/Soul Video).
Other British artists honoured for the creativity of their music videos included breakout star Greentea Peng, whose video for her single Mr Sun (miss da sun), by British director Felix Brady, won Best Newcomer R&B/Soul Video; electronic artists/producers Disclosure won Best UK Dance/Electronic Video for their video for My High featuring Aminé and slowthai, by French director Simon Cahn; and singer-songwriter Willie J Healey won Best Newcomer Rock Video for True Stereo, directed by Joe Wheatley. Meanwhile, British actor and performer Riz Ahmed, won the MVA for Best Special Video Project, for the hard-hitting The Long Goodbye directed by Aniel Karia – a second win for the director in the category after claiming the title in 2019 for Kano’s Trouble.
The international nature of the UK Music Video Awards 2020 was shown in wins for French artist/producer Agoria, for the Call of the Wild video, by director Loïc Andrieu (Best International Alternative Video), Italian DJ Salvatore Ganacci’s video for Boycycle, a second consecutive win for Ganacci and Bosnian director Vedran Rupic in Best International Dance/Electronic Video award, US indie rockers Joywave with their video for Obsession by directors Dimitri Basil, Laura Gorun and Cooper Roussel, and French singer-songwriter Yseult whose daring video for Corps,directed by former multiple UKMVA winner Colin Solal Cardo, took the Best International R&B/Soul Video award.
The British talent behind the blockbuster for DJ Shadow and De La Soul’s Rocket Fuel claimed four awards in all at this year’s UKMVAs. Director Sam Pilling also picked up the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Video International, editor Ellie Johnson won Best Editing In A Video, and colourist Thomas Mangham accepted Best Colour Grading In A Video, all for their work on the stand-out Video of the Year.
Videos for The Weeknd won two awards – as well as Anton Tammi’s video for Blinding Lights winning Best Pop Video International, Alex Lill’s live video for Heartless – shot backstage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – won Best Live Video on the night. Another live project won Best Music Film award: a livestream directed by James Barnes, The Streets’ None Of Us Is Getting Out Of This Live Alive was driven by Mike Skinner’s (aka The Streets) bid to provide income for his band and crew after the virus forced the cancellation of their 2020 tour.
In the craft categories, FKA twigs’ video for Sad Day, directed by multi-UKMVA winner Hiro Murai, took the award for Best Cinematography for DoP Larkin Seiple, while Beyoncé’s celebrated wardrobe curator, Zerina Akers, was honoured for her Styling in the video Already from the Black Is King film. The Choreography award was claimed by Canadian movement director Brittney Canda for her work on Sheenah Ko’s Wrap Me Up, and the Production Design honour went to Taivi Lippmaa for Estonian rapper Tommy Cash’s Sdubid. British director/animator Ruff Mercy took the Best Animation gong for his work on Ghetts’ Mozambique, and the Best Visual Effects award went to Paris-based outfit Machine Molle for Flatbush Zombies’ Afterlife. A new award for the Best Post Production Company went to industry stalwart The Mill.
Among the individuals honoured, Daniella Manca, was named Best Producer, for her work on videos for Stormzy, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. Caroline Clayton won the Best Commissioner award for her work with a range of directing talent on videos for Dua Lipa, DJ Shadow and Dermot Kennedy and this year’s Best New Director was Frenchman Arnaud Bresson for videos for Flatbush Zombies and Headie One. A new award for the Best Agent saw Claire Stubbs rise to the top for her representation of directors including Michel Gondry, Oliver Jennings and Us, as well as relative newcomers Molly Burdett and Sam Davis.
The Best Production Company award was won by London and LA-based Somesuch for an outstanding output of music videos over the past year, for artists including The Weeknd, Michael Kiwanuka, Coldplay and Riz Ahmed.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Pop Video – UK
Dua Lipa – Break My Heart
Director: Henry Scholfield
Producer: Javier Alejandro
Prod co: Caviar
Commissioner: Caroline Clayton for Warner Records/Tap Mgmt
Best Dance/Electronic Video – UK
Disclosure ft Aminé & Slowthai – My High
Director: Simon Cahn
Exec producers: Clémence Cuvelier, Jules de Chateleux;
Producers: Théo Gall, Laure Salgon
Prod co: Division
Commissioner: Kevin Kloecker for Island Records
Best R&B/Soul Video – UK
Berwyn – Trap Phone
Director: Brock Neal-Roberts
Producer: India Bradshaw
Prod co: Agile Films
Commissioner: Dan Millar for Sony Music Entertainment UK
Best Rock Video – UK
IDLES – War
Director: Will Dohrn
Producer: Mel Giles
Prod co: Ground Work
Commissioner: Theresa Adebiyi for Partisan Records
Best Alternative Video – UK
Låpsley – My Love Was Like The Rain
Director: Camille Summers-Valli
Producer: Scarlett Barclay
Prod co: Ground Work
Commissioner: Scott Wright for XL Recordings
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK
JME ft Merky Ace – Live
Director: Matthew Walker
Producer: Matthew Walker
Prod co: MKW Films
Commissioner: Jamie Adenuga for Boy Better Know
Best Pop Video – International
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Director: Anton Tammi
Producer: Sarah Park
Prod co: Somesuch
Commissioner: La Mar C Taylor for Republic Records
Best Dance/Electronic Video – International
Salvatore Ganacci – Boycycle
Director: Vedran Rupic
Producers: Christian Kuosmanen, Sia Masoodian
Prod co: Business Club Royale
Commissioner: Blake Foster for OWSLA
Best R&B/Soul Video – International
Yseult – Corps
Director: Colin Solal Cardo
Producers: Christophe 'Chryde’ Abric, Adrien Chibatte
Prod co: La Blogotheque, Y.Y.Y
Commissioner: artist commissioned for Believe
Best Rock Video – International
Joywave – Obsession
Directors: Dimitri Basil, Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel,
Producer: Laura Gorun
Prod co: Mad Meridian 76 NW
Commissioner: Craig Cox for Hollywood Records
Best Alternative Video – International
Agoria – Call Of The Wild
Director: Loïc Andrieu
Producer: Pierre Cazenave-Kaufman
Prod co: Soldats
Commissioner: Christian de Rosnay for Sapiens
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International
DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel
Director: Sam Pilling
Producer: Emma Wellbelove
Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film
Commissioner: Caroline Clayton for Mass Appeal Records
Best Pop Video – Newcomer
Vagabon – In A Bind
Director: Maegan Houang
Producers: Benjamin Kang, John Lozada
Prod co: Antidote Films
Commissioner: artist commissioned for Nonesuch
Best Dance/Electronic Video – Newcomer
Mild Minds ft Boats – Walls
Director: Colin Read
Producer: Francesco Rizzo
Prod co: Pulse Films
Commissioner: Emmanuelle George for Foreign Family Collective
Best R&B/Soul Video – Newcomer
Greentea Peng – Mr Sun (miss da sun)
Director: Felix Brady
Producer: Nellie Heron-Anstead
Prod co: Stink Films
Record co: Earbuds
Best Rock Video – Newcomer
Willie J Healey – True Stereo
Director: Joe Wheatley
Producer: Luke Fraser
Prod co: Joe Wheatley
Commissioner: Emma Greengrass for Yala! Records
Best Alternative Video – Newcomer
Zebra Katz – Moor
Directors: Žanete Skarule & Ojay Morgan
Producer: Normunds Rumba
Prod co: Common People Films / wmw.studio
Commissioner: Zebra Katz for Mad Decent
Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer
Jurdan Bryant – Words For Thomas
Director: Alonzo Hellerbach
Producer: Chris Toumazou
Prod co: COMPULSORY
Best Production Design in a Video
Tommy Cash – Sdubid
Production designer: Taivi Lippmaa
Directors: Tommy Cash & Anna Himma
Prod co: Iconoclast
Best Styling in a Video
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already
Stylist: Zerina Akers
Directors: Beyoncé, Pierre Debusschere, Kwasi Fordjour
Prod co: Parkwood Entertainment
Record co: Parkwood Entertainment, Sony Music, Columbia Records
Best Choreography in a Video
Sheenah Ko – Wrap Me Up
Choreographer: Brittney Canda
Choreographic assistant: Susannah Haight
Directors: Vincent René-Lortie & Brittney Canda
Prod co: Telescope Films
Best Cinematography in a Video
fka Twigs – Sad Day
DoP: Larkin Seiple
Director: Hiro Murai
Prod co: Doomsday Entertainment (US), FRIEND (UK)
Record co: Young Turks
Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT
DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel
Colourist: Thomas Mangham at The Mill
Director: Sam Pilling
Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film
Record co: Mass Appeal Records
Best Editing in a Video
DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel
Editor: Ellie Johnson at tenthree
Director: Sam Pilling
Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film
Record co: Mass Appeal Records
Best Visual Effects in a Video
Flatbush Zombies – Afterlife
VFX artist: Machine Molle
Director: Arnaud Bresson
Prod co: DIVISION
Record co: Glorious Dead Records
Best Animation in a Video
Ghetts ft Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly – Mozambique
Animator: Ruff Mercy
Director: Ruff Mercy
Prod co: My Accomplice
Record co: Warner Records
Best Live Video
The Weeknd – Heartless (Live)
Director: Alex Lill
Producers: Brendan Garrett, Jeff Kopchia
Prod co: Somesuch
Record co: Republic Records
Best Lockdown Video
Bronson – Keep Moving
Director: StyleWar
Producer: Elizabeth Doonan
Prod co: Smuggler
Record co: Ninja Tune
Best Special Video Project
Riz Ahmed – The Long Goodbye
Director: Aneil Karia
Producer: Tom Gardner
Prod co: Somesuch
Record co: Mongrel Records (via Warp)
Best Music Film
The Streets – None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Live Alive (Livestream)
Director: James Barnes
Producer: Jim Parsons
Prod co: Globe Productions
Commissioner: Amy Collins for Island Records
Best Director
Anton Tammi
Best New Director in association with LEAP
Arnaud Bresson
Best Producer in association with WPA
Daniella Manca
Best Commissioner
Caroline Clayton
Best Agent
Claire Stubbs
Best Production Company
Somesuch
Best Post Production Company
The Mill
Video of the Year
DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel
Director: Sam Pilling
Producer: Emma Wellbelove
Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film
Commissioner: Caroline Clayton for Mass Appeal Records