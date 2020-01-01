NEWS DJ Shadow ft De La Soul’s Rocket Fuel a big winner at UK Music Video Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The British-produced video for DJ Shadow ft De La Soul’s Rocket Fuel, and Finnish-born director Anton Tammi were the biggest winners at the UK Music Video Awards 2020, held this evening (November 5th) in a groundbreaking virtual live ceremony.



The Sam Pilling-directed video for DJ Shadow’s Rocket Fuel – a comic recreation of the Apollo 11 mission as a staged event that goes catastrophically awry – won Video Of The Year and three more awards at the UKMVAs tonight. Tammi, director of four interconnected music videos to accompany The Weeknd’s latest album After Hours, won the highly prized Best Director award, and also Best Pop Video International for the video for Blinding Lights.



The top honours came at the climax of the annual celebration of creativity and craft in the medium of music videos, presented by broadcaster and DJ Becca Dudley from a London studio - speaking live to the winners via a virtual audience platform which saw 500+ music video professionals joining in the show from their homes or offices around the world.



And on the first night of the second lockdown in England, the UKMVAs’ handed a one-off Best Lockdown Video prize to directing team Stylewar’s chaotic warping of corporate video stock footage for DJ/producer Bronson’s Keep Moving.



Other artists recognised at this year’s UKMVAs include Dua Lipa, Disclosure, IDLES, FKA twigs, JME, Riz Ahmed, Greentea Peng and The Streets, in an event that honoured work in music video across music genres, individual achievement and craft and technical prowess behind the camera.



Dua Lipa took the Best Pop Video award for a third time with the visual accompaniment to Break My Heart in another successful collaboration with director Henry Scholfield – last year’s winner of the Best Director award. There were first time wins for JME featuring Merky Ace for Live, directed by Matthew Walker (Best UK Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Video), and IDLES, whose video for War was directed by Will Dohrn (Best UK Rock Video). Joining their ranks also for the first time were directors Camille Summers-Valli for her work on Låpsley’s My Love Was Like the Rain (Best UK Alternative Video) and Brock Neal-Roberts for Berwyn’s Trap Phone (Best UK R&B/Soul Video).



Other British artists honoured for the creativity of their music videos included breakout star Greentea Peng, whose video for her single Mr Sun (miss da sun), by British director Felix Brady, won Best Newcomer R&B/Soul Video; electronic artists/producers Disclosure won Best UK Dance/Electronic Video for their video for My High featuring Aminé and slowthai, by French director Simon Cahn; and singer-songwriter Willie J Healey won Best Newcomer Rock Video for True Stereo, directed by Joe Wheatley. Meanwhile, British actor and performer Riz Ahmed, won the MVA for Best Special Video Project, for the hard-hitting The Long Goodbye directed by Aniel Karia – a second win for the director in the category after claiming the title in 2019 for Kano’s Trouble.



The international nature of the UK Music Video Awards 2020 was shown in wins for French artist/producer Agoria, for the Call of the Wild video, by director Loïc Andrieu (Best International Alternative Video), Italian DJ Salvatore Ganacci’s video for Boycycle, a second consecutive win for Ganacci and Bosnian director Vedran Rupic in Best International Dance/Electronic Video award, US indie rockers Joywave with their video for Obsession by directors Dimitri Basil, Laura Gorun and Cooper Roussel, and French singer-songwriter Yseult whose daring video for Corps,directed by former multiple UKMVA winner Colin Solal Cardo, took the Best International R&B/Soul Video award.



The British talent behind the blockbuster for DJ Shadow and De La Soul’s Rocket Fuel claimed four awards in all at this year’s UKMVAs. Director Sam Pilling also picked up the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Video International, editor Ellie Johnson won Best Editing In A Video, and colourist Thomas Mangham accepted Best Colour Grading In A Video, all for their work on the stand-out Video of the Year.



Videos for The Weeknd won two awards – as well as Anton Tammi’s video for Blinding Lights winning Best Pop Video International, Alex Lill’s live video for Heartless – shot backstage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – won Best Live Video on the night. Another live project won Best Music Film award: a livestream directed by James Barnes, The Streets’ None Of Us Is Getting Out Of This Live Alive was driven by Mike Skinner’s (aka The Streets) bid to provide income for his band and crew after the virus forced the cancellation of their 2020 tour.



In the craft categories, FKA twigs’ video for Sad Day, directed by multi-UKMVA winner Hiro Murai, took the award for Best Cinematography for DoP Larkin Seiple, while Beyoncé’s celebrated wardrobe curator, Zerina Akers, was honoured for her Styling in the video Already from the Black Is King film. The Choreography award was claimed by Canadian movement director Brittney Canda for her work on Sheenah Ko’s Wrap Me Up, and the Production Design honour went to Taivi Lippmaa for Estonian rapper Tommy Cash’s Sdubid. British director/animator Ruff Mercy took the Best Animation gong for his work on Ghetts’ Mozambique, and the Best Visual Effects award went to Paris-based outfit Machine Molle for Flatbush Zombies’ Afterlife. A new award for the Best Post Production Company went to industry stalwart The Mill.



Among the individuals honoured, Daniella Manca, was named Best Producer, for her work on videos for Stormzy, Coldplay and Dua Lipa. Caroline Clayton won the Best Commissioner award for her work with a range of directing talent on videos for Dua Lipa, DJ Shadow and Dermot Kennedy and this year’s Best New Director was Frenchman Arnaud Bresson for videos for Flatbush Zombies and Headie One. A new award for the Best Agent saw Claire Stubbs rise to the top for her representation of directors including Michel Gondry, Oliver Jennings and Us, as well as relative newcomers Molly Burdett and Sam Davis.



The Best Production Company award was won by London and LA-based Somesuch for an outstanding output of music videos over the past year, for artists including The Weeknd, Michael Kiwanuka, Coldplay and Riz Ahmed.



Here is the full list of winners:



Best Pop Video – UK

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

Director: Henry Scholfield

Producer: Javier Alejandro

Prod co: Caviar

Commissioner: Caroline Clayton for Warner Records/Tap Mgmt



Best Dance/Electronic Video – UK

Disclosure ft Aminé & Slowthai – My High

Director: Simon Cahn

Exec producers: Clémence Cuvelier, Jules de Chateleux;

Producers: Théo Gall, Laure Salgon

Prod co: Division

Commissioner: Kevin Kloecker for Island Records



Best R&B/Soul Video – UK

Berwyn – Trap Phone

Director: Brock Neal-Roberts

Producer: India Bradshaw

Prod co: Agile Films

Commissioner: Dan Millar for Sony Music Entertainment UK



Best Rock Video – UK

IDLES – War

Director: Will Dohrn

Producer: Mel Giles

Prod co: Ground Work

Commissioner: Theresa Adebiyi for Partisan Records



Best Alternative Video – UK

Låpsley – My Love Was Like The Rain

Director: Camille Summers-Valli

Producer: Scarlett Barclay

Prod co: Ground Work

Commissioner: Scott Wright for XL Recordings



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK

JME ft Merky Ace – Live

Director: Matthew Walker

Producer: Matthew Walker

Prod co: MKW Films

Commissioner: Jamie Adenuga for Boy Better Know



Best Pop Video – International

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Director: Anton Tammi

Producer: Sarah Park

Prod co: Somesuch

Commissioner: La Mar C Taylor for Republic Records



Best Dance/Electronic Video – International

Salvatore Ganacci – Boycycle

Director: Vedran Rupic

Producers: Christian Kuosmanen, Sia Masoodian

Prod co: Business Club Royale

Commissioner: Blake Foster for OWSLA



Best R&B/Soul Video – International

Yseult – Corps

Director: Colin Solal Cardo

Producers: Christophe 'Chryde’ Abric, Adrien Chibatte

Prod co: La Blogotheque, Y.Y.Y

Commissioner: artist commissioned for Believe



Best Rock Video – International

Joywave – Obsession

Directors: Dimitri Basil, Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel,

Producer: Laura Gorun

Prod co: Mad Meridian 76 NW

Commissioner: Craig Cox for Hollywood Records



Best Alternative Video – International

Agoria – Call Of The Wild

Director: Loïc Andrieu

Producer: Pierre Cazenave-Kaufman

Prod co: Soldats

Commissioner: Christian de Rosnay for Sapiens



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Director: Sam Pilling

Producer: Emma Wellbelove

Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film

Commissioner: Caroline Clayton for Mass Appeal Records



Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Vagabon – In A Bind

Director: Maegan Houang

Producers: Benjamin Kang, John Lozada

Prod co: Antidote Films

Commissioner: artist commissioned for Nonesuch



Best Dance/Electronic Video – Newcomer

Mild Minds ft Boats – Walls

Director: Colin Read

Producer: Francesco Rizzo

Prod co: Pulse Films

Commissioner: Emmanuelle George for Foreign Family Collective



Best R&B/Soul Video – Newcomer

Greentea Peng – Mr Sun (miss da sun)

Director: Felix Brady

Producer: Nellie Heron-Anstead

Prod co: Stink Films

Record co: Earbuds



Best Rock Video – Newcomer

Willie J Healey – True Stereo

Director: Joe Wheatley

Producer: Luke Fraser

Prod co: Joe Wheatley

Commissioner: Emma Greengrass for Yala! Records



Best Alternative Video – Newcomer

Zebra Katz – Moor

Directors: Žanete Skarule & Ojay Morgan

Producer: Normunds Rumba

Prod co: Common People Films / wmw.studio

Commissioner: Zebra Katz for Mad Decent



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer

Jurdan Bryant – Words For Thomas

Director: Alonzo Hellerbach

Producer: Chris Toumazou

Prod co: COMPULSORY



Best Production Design in a Video

Tommy Cash – Sdubid

Production designer: Taivi Lippmaa

Directors: Tommy Cash & Anna Himma

Prod co: Iconoclast



Best Styling in a Video

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already

Stylist: Zerina Akers

Directors: Beyoncé, Pierre Debusschere, Kwasi Fordjour

Prod co: Parkwood Entertainment

Record co: Parkwood Entertainment, Sony Music, Columbia Records



Best Choreography in a Video

Sheenah Ko – Wrap Me Up

Choreographer: Brittney Canda

Choreographic assistant: Susannah Haight

Directors: Vincent René-Lortie & Brittney Canda

Prod co: Telescope Films



Best Cinematography in a Video

fka Twigs – Sad Day

DoP: Larkin Seiple

Director: Hiro Murai

Prod co: Doomsday Entertainment (US), FRIEND (UK)

Record co: Young Turks



Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Colourist: Thomas Mangham at The Mill

Director: Sam Pilling

Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film

Record co: Mass Appeal Records



Best Editing in a Video

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Editor: Ellie Johnson at tenthree

Director: Sam Pilling

Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film

Record co: Mass Appeal Records



Best Visual Effects in a Video

Flatbush Zombies – Afterlife

VFX artist: Machine Molle

Director: Arnaud Bresson

Prod co: DIVISION

Record co: Glorious Dead Records

Best Animation in a Video

Ghetts ft Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly – Mozambique

Animator: Ruff Mercy

Director: Ruff Mercy

Prod co: My Accomplice

Record co: Warner Records



Best Live Video

The Weeknd – Heartless (Live)

Director: Alex Lill

Producers: Brendan Garrett, Jeff Kopchia

Prod co: Somesuch

Record co: Republic Records



Best Lockdown Video

Bronson – Keep Moving

Director: StyleWar

Producer: Elizabeth Doonan

Prod co: Smuggler

Record co: Ninja Tune



Best Special Video Project

Riz Ahmed – The Long Goodbye

Director: Aneil Karia

Producer: Tom Gardner

Prod co: Somesuch

Record co: Mongrel Records (via Warp)



Best Music Film

The Streets – None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Live Alive (Livestream)

Director: James Barnes

Producer: Jim Parsons

Prod co: Globe Productions

Commissioner: Amy Collins for Island Records



Best Director

Anton Tammi



Best New Director in association with LEAP

Arnaud Bresson



Best Producer in association with WPA

Daniella Manca



Best Commissioner

Caroline Clayton



Best Agent

Claire Stubbs



Best Production Company

Somesuch



Best Post Production Company

The Mill



Video of the Year

DJ Shadow ft De La Soul – Rocket Fuel

Director: Sam Pilling

Producer: Emma Wellbelove

Prod co: Pulse Films, Radioaktive Film

Commissioner: Caroline Clayton for Mass Appeal Records