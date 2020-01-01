NEWS Kanye West dances and raps with locals during Haiti trip Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West is on a solo trip to Haiti, where he participated in local celebrations.



Amid his controversial third-party presidential campaign, the Gold Digger hitmaker has been hitting the road without his family, and on Friday he was pictured joining a large group dance in the country.



The star has made sure to play safe, donning a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, but this didn't stop him thrilling locals by showing off his musical skills as he let loose.



Kanye previously spent some time in nearby Jamaica before flying over to Haiti. The rapper landed at Hugo Chavez International Airport in Cap-Haitien, where he ran into tennis star Naomi Osaka, the Miami Herald reported.



He was met by President Jovenel Moise, who gave him a tour of the island, with the extent of the frivolities showcased in clips shared to Instagram.



Officials at Haiti’s Tourism Ministry announced the musician will be visiting a plant breeding centre in the northwest part of the island that was being launched by the president. He is also expected to stop by the port of Labadee and Tortuga Island.



The rapper didn't mention his reasons for visiting Haiti, but he did indicate he was interested in the country because of its history of overthrowing French colonialists.



"Haiti is where our people started the first revolution that freed us from slavery," Kanye tweeted, alongside a painting of Haitians battling the French.



He also posted another tweet with a photo of his own from the trip, penning: "WE ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE REVOLUTION... WE ARE ARE BUILDING THE FUTURE."