Little Mix's new album will be released November 6





The girl group - which comprises of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - admitted they were "soooo happy" as they revealed the name of their brand new LP, titled 'CONFETTI'.



They wrote: "We are soooo happy to share this news with you guys, our new album will be all yours 6th November 2020. So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record and now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!! #CONFETTI (sic)"



And Little Mix will have a busy end to the year, after it was revealed their talent show 'The Search' will air on BBC One this autumn.



The show had to be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the girl band confirmed back in July that their hunt for top musical talent will air in the coming months after the forced break.



Perrie said: "We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time."



Jade added: "The auditions were great fun to film.



"So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns."



In the show, the group will create bands and become mentors to a new wave of talent, and wannabes who make it into the new groups will gain access to Little Mix's inner circle, such as vocal coaches, songwriters and producers.

Back in June, Jade admitted the group will ensure they "take care of" the talent show's contestants and look after them through the journey.



She said: "It's so lovely being able to give people that opportunity, to put them on a show where you know they are going to be looked after properly. We're going to take care of them and help them as much as we can."