John Legend eyeing Jason Momoa as his Sexiest Man Alive successor

John Legend has named Jason Momoa as his pick to succeed him for the title of People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 41-year-old All of Me hitmaker told People it's been fun to have the title for a year - but admitted he's ready to pass it along to someone else.

"It's been funny, it's been humbling, it's been all those things," John shared.

"I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can't take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously," he explained.

While thinking of the man who could take over the honour in 2020, John conceded: "I do not know".

However, his Twitter fans have swayed his decision.

"Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa," he recalled, observing: "That's the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback."

The Bigger Love star added: "I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title."

Former Sexiest Men Alive include Idris Elba in 2018, Matt Damon in 2007, Denzel Washington in 1996, and Mel Gibson in 1985.