Liam Payne proposed to Maya Henry with her grandmother’s ring - report

Liam Payne reportedly proposed to girlfriend Maya Henry with one of her grandmother’s prized items of jewellery.

The One Direction star and Maya sparked rumours of an engagement when she was pictured wearing a diamond ring, reportedly worth $4 million (£3 million), on her wedding finger during a night out with the singer on Thursday.

A representative for Liam has since confirmed to The Huffington Post UK that he and the 20-year-old Texan are engaged to be married, with a source telling U.K. tabloid The Sun the ring was one of her grandmother’s which he had remodelled for Maya.

“Liam is absolutely smitten with Maya and living together in lockdown made him realise she is absolutely the one for him," they shared. “He was determined to make it the perfect proposal so instead of shelling out a fortune on a ring that didn’t mean anything, he proposed using one which is cherished in her family.

“It meant so much to Maya and she was over the moon. It’s been remodelled for her and is extremely special.”

While the couple is "in no rush to tie the knot", the source went on to suggest that, "Liam wanted to show his commitment by proposing now. He knows they will be together forever so they are going to take their time in organising a wedding. They don’t have any plans for it yet.”

Liam, who shares three-year-old son Bear with his ex, British popstar Cheryl, is believed to have been dating the model for around two years. However, it wasn't until last September that he made their relationship Instagram official.