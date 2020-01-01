NEWS Noel Gallagher looking to release a covers album Newsdesk Share with :





The former Oasis guitarist has hinted he could be set to put his own spin on classics by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach for a new project now he has his own home studio.



The 'Wonderwall' songwriter is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I'd like to do a covers album, now I'm going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there's no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.



"I would do a good 'This Guy's In Love With You' by Burt Bacharach, 'There Is A Light That Never Goes Out' by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack."



Last month, Noel revealed to his pal Matt Morgan on his 'Funny How?' podcast that he's been back in the studio.



The 53-year-old rocker's idea for a covers project comes after he recently admitted he wouldn't care if he never wrote another song.



The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker - who was the chief songwriter in the Britpop group - feels fulfilled by his extensive back catalogue, and if he never put pen to paper again, it wouldn't be the end of the world.



He said: "If I never wrote another f***ing song in my entire life, I'd be happy with what I've done, I wouldn't give a f***."



Before hitting the studio again, Noel had admitted he was "ready to call it a day" earlier this year.



He said: "I'm ready to call it a day, actually. I'm ready to stop touring for a while. I'm ready to take a big chunk of time off."



The 'It's a Beautiful World' musician - who has daughter Anais, 20, with ex-wife Meg Mathews and sons Sonny, nine and Donovan, 12, with spouse Sara MacDonald - insisted fans might not get much more new material from him or gigs.



He added: "I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.



"I'm 52 now.

"By the time I finish the next tour I'll be 58, so that's nearly 60. You don't know how you're going to feel physically. You're gonna think, 'Can I be f***ing arsed to be away from the kids?'"



Besides Oasis, Noel has released three studio albums with his High Flying Birds, most recently 2017's 'Who Built the Moon?’, plus a slew of EPs, including March's 'Blue Moon Rising'.