Lady Gaga wants her makeup to 'feel like an emotion'

Lady Gaga likes her makeup looks to "feel like an emotion", as her makeup artist Sarah Tanno says the star prefers "the grit".



The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker isn't a fan of spending hours on her makeup, as her makeup artist Sarah Tanno has explained Gaga loves "the grit" of keeping her look quick and easy.



Sarah said: "Gaga likes it better when I put on her makeup in five minutes with two products than when I spend an hour on it. She likes the grit; she likes it to feel like an emotion."



The artist has been working with the 'Sour Candy' singer since 2009, and Sarah is even the global artistry director of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, which launched last year.



She added to InStyle magazine: "Gaga and I have the same aesthetic and feeling toward beauty. It comes from a place of story- telling and of empowerment."



Meanwhile, Haus Laboratories launched a new eyeshadow palette in May to coincide with the release of Gaga's sixth studio album, 'Chromatica'.



The palette was named after her single, 'Stupid Love', and featured 18 vivid shades, including several shades of blue, two shades of pink, and a range of earthy brown tones.



Speaking about the palette at the time, Sarah had said: "The matte colours are pressed a little harder so they don't flake out on your face, while the shimmery ones are pressed a little looser. All of formulas are so velvety and pigmented that you could pick this up and apply it with your finger if you want a more edgy, bold kick to it.



"I want to encourage people that it's okay to wear colour, and it doesn't mean you have to have a really bold eye with a neutral mouth; I want to push you to do the opposite. I don't think it's all about the rules, it's more about breaking them."