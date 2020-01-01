Cardi B defends Offset for buying two-year-old daughter $8,000 bag

Cardi B has defended her husband Offset for buying their two-year-old daughter Kulture a Hermes Birkin bag.

The Bodak Yellow star took to Instagram after being met with backlash surrounding the Migos rapper's present for the little girl, after he shared a clip of himself gifting the accessory to the tot on his own social media page.

"Yea, kids only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets," she said in the story on her Instagram page. "And if I'm fly, and daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same thing. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers.

"No, cause if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So, I'm not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy."

The pink bag - a mini version of the prestigious Hermes Birkin - is believed to cost around $8,150 (£6,435).

Cardi later returned to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself modelling a vintage Chanel dress, alongside a turquoise Birkin.

In the clip of Kulture receiving the bag, Offset told his daughter: "Wow, it's pretty, it's pretty. Look, this is yours mama, wow, see you beautiful baby, it's your Birkin!"