Demi Lovato rediscovers her joy in music after dark days

Demi Lovato has proclaimed she is happier than ever because her music career no longer revolves around how she looks.

The Cool For the Summer singer admitted in an interview with Bustle that she lost her 'joy' for music because of the industry's focus on her body, which led her to some very dark places in the past.

"I want a career that has nothing to do with my body," the 27-year-old told the publication.

She continued: "I want it to be about my music and my lyrics and my message... and I want a long-lasting career that I don't have to change myself for."

Demi added she has been saddened by the impact the music industry had on her self esteem: "Music brought me so much joy when I was younger and I lost that joy throughout the hustle and bustle of the music industry," she said.

"I used to have people watching me the night before a photoshoot to make sure that I didn't binge or eat and be swollen the next day," she confessed.

However, the pop star insisted her success, coupled with women's rights movements like Me Too, have helped change the way record bosses operate - and she has benefitted from the new culture.

"It's just a totally different world now," she added. "I don't prepare for photoshoots, even. I can eat Subway (sandwiches) for breakfast."