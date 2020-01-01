Yungblud releasing Youtube episode to support Black Lives Matter

British rock-rapper Yungblud is bringing back his popular YouTube show to raise funds for Black Lives Matter (BLM).

Yungblud, also known as Dominic Richard Harrison, took to the streets of Los Angeles with his on-off girlfriend Halsey to protest in solidarity with BLM following the death of George Floyd, and he has been a vocal supporter of the movement ever since.

Now, he's planning to drop a new episode of The Yungblud Show to Youtube on Thursday, with all proceeds going to BLM.

Guests will include Paris Hilton and activist Kenidra R. Woods.

"I know the past couple of months have been very scary and weird," said Yungblud, as he announced the show's return via a video clip to his social media.

The music artist then added: "I would like to take this opportunity to say, 'F**k racism, f**k homophobia, as always f**k the coronavirus, and f**k Mr Donald Trump. I’ll see you Thursday."

The video is accompanied by a caption asking fans to 'please give what you can'. Yungblud has posted a link in his Instagram bio to the BLM support page.

In the last episode of The Yungblud Show, which aired back in April, the singer was joined by Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Kelly Osbourne.

The 22-year-old also launched a Stay Home video series, as well as becoming one of the first artists to stream a live gig from quarantine in March.