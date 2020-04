NEWS Offset wants Cardi B focused on career not babies Newsdesk Share with :







Offset doesn’t want another baby with Cardi B just yet - as he wants his wife to “stay focused” on her career.



The couple - who tied the knot in September 2017 - welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari in July 2018, and the Migos rapper has said there are no plans in place to expand their family further right now, as Cardi is busy working on her second album.



When asked about baby number two, Offset said: “Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She’s on her album. I don’t think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now.



“Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She’s not new, but she’s new.”



For now, the 28-year-old rapper and the ‘I Like It’ hitmaker are loving life as parents to 20-month-old Kulture, as Offset gushed over the tot’s ability to talk in both Spanish and English.



He added: “She’s talking in Spanish and English. Cardi’s dad doesn’t speak English and his whole side of the family speaks [mostly] Spanish. … [Kulture] says certain things, like, ‘Come here’ in Spanish. ‘Ven, ven, ven, ven.’ ”



And the youngster is already starting to show off more of her personality, which includes a love for cars.



Offset told Us Weekly magazine: “She always wants to have one. She always wants to be able to drive [and] get in her little car every time she sees it. She loves them, and I know it comes from me.”



The ‘Bad and Boujee’ hitmaker and Cardi, 27, are no strangers to gushing over their little one, as Cardi previously told her Twitter followers she was “so in love” with her baby girl.



She tweeted: “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby. (sic)”