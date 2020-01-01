Elton John offering up $1 million lifeline for Aids sufferers

Elton John has donated $1 million (£820,000) to a coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund to protect those living with HIV/Aids.

The 73-year-old Rocket Man singer said the funds would come from his Elton John AIDS Foundation, and will be made available to those in need in the coming months.

During an appearance on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live show on Friday, Elton said, "I'm going to stick to my guns with the Aids Foundation and make sure because of this global pandemic that's happening that the people who are suffering from another global pandemic don't get forgotten.

"That's what my foundation has tried to do - help the marginalised, help the poor, help the people who mustn't get left behind. That is my main focus in the next three months - to make sure these people on the HIV and Aids lifeline we give them, don't get forgotten."

He also announced the news in a video on Instagram, and further explained how the fund will help those in need.

"I'm so pleased to announce that my foundation is a launching a new COVID-19 Emergency Fund today," he began. "For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritised the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the aids epidemic and we're committed to this amid the Covid-19 crisis too.

"Distributing medicines, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago so our new Covid-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and it's effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities," Elton added.

The musician has also played a big part in the coronavirus relief effort after stepping in at the last minute to front the iHeart Living Room Concert For America on Sunday, which raised more than $8 million (£6.5 million) for the charities Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The virtual pop festival featured at-home performances from Elton, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys and Tim McGraw, among others.