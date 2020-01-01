NEWS Stereophonics and Lewis Capaldi won big at the 2020 Global Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The Welsh rockers and Scottish singer/songwriter scooped two prizes each at the ceremony held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday night (05.03.20). Buy tickets below.



The 'Grace' hitmaker claimed the Mass Appeal Artist gong and Most Played Song of 2019 for 'Someone You Loved'.

Lewis was absent from the bash, as he was performing at Glasgow's SSE Hydro as part of his arena tour.



Kelly Jones and co - who also performed a few songs from their back catalogue, including 'C'est La Vie', 'Have A Nice Day', 'Bust This Town' and 'Dakota' on the night - picked up Best Indie Act and were also honoured with the Global Special Prize for their 25-year contribution to music.



'Physical' hitmaker Dua Lipa was named Best British Act, Grime superstar Stormzy went home with the Hip-Hop or R&B accolade, whilst rapper Aitch won the Rising Star award.



Elsewhere, Jonas Brothers were named Best Group, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran won Best Female and Best Male respectively, and Harry Styles' hit 'Lights Up' saw him honoured with the Best Song of 2019 with Metro prize.

The ceremony was hosted by Capital's Roman Kemp, Smooth Radios Kate Garraway and Classic FM and Smooth presenter Myleene Klass.



Ellie Goulding, Camila, Tones And I, Aitch, Aled Jones & Russell Watson treated the audience to performances.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global's Founder & Executive President, said: "The Global Awards is a very special evening celebrating the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment, all together on one huge night. Our third awards show was a glittering and spectacular affair - only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and celebrate such a broad spectrum of remarkable achievements. Thank you to all those who voted and to our wonderful performers, and huge congratulations to every nominee and winner of The Global Awards with Very.co.uk "



The winners of the Global Awards 2020 are:

Best British Act - Dua Lipa

Best Group - Jonas Brothers

Best Female - Camila Cabello

Best Male - Ed Sheeran

Rising Star Award - Aitch

Best Pop - Tones & I

Best Hip Hop or R&B - Stormzy

Mass Appeal Award - Lewis Capaldi

Most Played Song 2019 - Lewis Capaldi

Best Song of 2019 - Harry Styles for 'Lights Up'

Best Indie Act - Sterophonics

Global Special Award - Stereophonics



