Alanis Morissette has experienced 'love', 'work' and 'food' addictions over the years

The 45-year-old rocker has returned to music with the single 'Reasons I Drink' from her upcoming LP 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' - which will be released in December and is her first studio release in eight years - and she has opened up about how the track is a "merciful empathetic way of viewing addiction", whilst sharing some of her own struggles.



Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Wednesday (04.03.20) about 'Reasons I Drink', she said: "Yes, not while pregnant, FYI, it's really a merciful empathetic way of viewing addiction.



"For so long people who are embroiled in an addiction, they get such a bad rap and there is judgement and cruelty, really. When we are reaching out, people processes things, addiction, dopamine's, serotonin, we want relief from something."



Asked by host Phillip Schofield if "that was a thing for you?" she replied: "Of course, work addiction is my primary addiction, business ... food addiction was one, love addiction was a big one for years. Relationships repeating themselves as absolute torture."



The 'Ironic' hitmaker also admitted that "medication saved the day" after she battled postpartum depression following the births of all of her three children, which is documented on the record.



Alanis explained that after her youngest son Winter was born last August her postpartum symptoms manifested as anxiety attacks.



Alanis - whose other children with rapper husband Mario Treadway are Ever Imre, nine, and three-year-old Onyx Solace - shared: "This whole record there are postpartum chapters in there. After all three of my pregnancies, I've had postpartum activity as I call it.



"The first two were a little more depression-orientated and this one is more anxiety. Medication has saved the day for me."



The 'You Oughta Know' singer is marking the 25th anniversary of her iconic album 'Jagged Little Pill' with a world tour this year and she is performing a very special intimate and acoustic show at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on Wednesday night to celebrate the iconic LP.



