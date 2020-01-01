NEWS Billie Eilish donates signed T-shirts to school fundraising drive Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish has donated three signed T-shirts to a fundraising drive raising money for an Ohio school district's levy campaign.



The Bad Guy hitmaker gave the tops to the Support Willoughby-Eastlake Schools group after Willowick Middle School choir teacher Devra Levin contacted the 18-year-old via her mother.



According to Levine, one shirt will be raffled off on 12 March while the other two will be put into an online auction.

"It's really brought a lot of energy back to these kids. They're so excited again. They're looking forward to that March levy, they're like, 'Come on, we can do it!'" Levine smiled in an interview with Cleveland.com.



The Willoughby-Eastlake Schools sought a $5 million (£3.8 million) tax levy - a payment from the government - back in November to cover ongoing operational expenses and replace a loss of funding.



The campaign failed then, but bosses are hoping that their renewed attempts will ensure the levy is passed on 17 March.



If it fails, the district will have to make millions of dollars of cuts, which will include reductions in teaching staff and have a negative impact on the high schools' extra-curricular activities, such as its choir.