Billie Eilish breaks down during BRIT Awards acceptance speech

Billie Eilish broke into tears of joy while accepting her International Female Solo Artist prize at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The 18 year old debuted her James Bond theme, No Time to Die, during Tuesday's (18Feb20) ceremony, and minutes later took home an award at The O2 Arena in London.

After accepting the trophy from Spice Girls star Mel C and enjoying some banter with fellow nominee Lizzo, who was in the audience, Billie emotionally revealed she had been feeling down and "hated" recently, but fans' reaction to her performance at the BRITs had lifted her spirits.

"I've felt very hated recently and when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me," she said, pausing with emotion. "It genuinely made me want to cry, and I want to cry right now."

The Bad Guy hitmaker then fought back tears as she exited the stage.

Billie, who recently opened up about online bullying and how it was affecting her mental health, performed alongside Johnny Marr, her brother Finneas and an orchestra conducted by composer Hans Zimmer.

She and Finneas also closed the show by handing the Album of the Year award to rapper Dave.