Walking pneumonia prompts Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Sir Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand on Sunday (16Feb20) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

The 72 year old lost his voice almost two hours into his set at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium, while performing his hit Daniel, and informed fans, "I can't sing."

Before leaving the stage, the rocker added, "I've got to go. I'm sorry."

Elton appeared to break down in tears as he leaned on his piano and shook his head. Fans gave him an ovation as he walked off stage, aided by assistants.

He previously told concert-goers he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia hours before the show.

In an emotional Instagram post hours after he left the stage, Sir Elton wrote: "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.

"Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful."

The star is scheduled to play two more concerts in Auckland this week (beg17Feb20). It's not clear when he will return to the stage at this point. Sir Elton is currently playing dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.