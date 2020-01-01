NEWS Mariah Carey is set to headline Brighton Pride Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hero' singer has signed up to headline the annual LGBTQ+ festival in south east England on August 1, after reportedly agreeing to a "six-figure" paycheque. Buy tickets below.



Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton and Hove Pride, confirmed: "We are beyond thrilled that Mariah is joining our LGBTQ+ celebrations for our 30th anniversary."



An insider also told The Sun newspaper: "Mariah confirming for Brighton Pride is a huge coup for organisers who've been working on this deal for months.



"It's taken a lot of negotiation but Mariah's people have signed her up on a six-figure deal.



"The organisers are so excited about having her there. She's a huge draw and it's going to be one hell of a performance."



However, it's claimed her set will not be as long as previous performers.



The source added: "It won't be a long set like the ones which Britney or Kylie have done.



"It seems like Mariah will do about 45 minutes on stage, despite being paid a six-figure fee."



The US superstar joins Pussycat Dolls at this summer's extravaganza, with Nicole Scherzinger and co set to headline on August 2.



A festival statement read: "The Pussycat Dolls will perform a full 75 minute show at the two day FABULOSO Pride in the Park on Sunday August 2 and we are delighted that this performance will mark the first time they have ever performed at a Pride event in the UK."



Last year, Jessie J and Grace Jones headlined.



Whilst in 2018, Britney drew in a huge crowd, with 57,000 flocking to catch a glimpse of the 'Toxic' hitmaker.



Brighton Pride has previously hosted pop royalty including Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, Blue, and more.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.