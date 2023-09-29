Hak Baker has already cemented a respected reputation of being - as one music paper put it – ‘a 21st Century troubadour speaking to modern problems.’ His musical influences are broad, and equally so those who are influenced and inspired by his poetic candour that is unflinching in honesty and vulnerability. With influences ranging from reggae to grime to punk, there was a wonderfully diverse audience packed into Camden’s tiered KOKO theatre. Bristling with youthful anti-establishment restlessness, eager to hear Hak perform songs from his recently released first album, Worlds End FM, on the back of a bright summer of shows that included Glastonbury and Finsbury Park.



Hak’s story includes a tumultuous past. Dropping out of school at 15, time served during his 20s for robbery - his London upbringing in the East End along with his family heritage shapes his songwriting and is one theme that runs through Worlds End FM. But not only is he lyrical and engaging, he is quite deft on the guitar too. With the band stripped away, back to just vocal and guitar, he is an engaging presence, with his musical style coining the term ‘G-folk’ – taking an aged genre and adding a twist in the tail.



Hak stepped out to a triumphant welcome, wearing black and white patterned shorts and shirt over a white string vest. Joined by the band – guitar, bass, drums, and trumpet – breaking straight into DOOLALLY the opening track from the album and straight away the basement floor of the theatre started up.



Hak is all smiles and gives plenty of cheeky chappy Cockney banter. Giving shout outs to his family and friends, respect to his fans, and plenty of tongue in cheek ribbing of His Majesty’s Constabulary.



The band progressively build the energy with a couple of acoustic versions steadying the mood. ‘Conundrum’ is a sing along, and the raw and real ode to a lost friend ‘Tom’ is nothing short of moving.



He is joined on stage by a few guests at different times. Connie Constance gives a rousing poem, Hak’s brother simply holds his hand as he sings ‘Brotherhood’. A cover of Pet Shop Boys ‘West End Girls’ is augmented with Celeste partnering up to sing the notable chorus. And then there is a moment of comical Keystone Cops theatrics during ‘PC Plod’.



Hak says it as it is – both the good and the bad. People want that, relate to it, need it. In a world of dirty politics, half-truths, and general distrust in the sullied authority that lords it over, Hak brings a voice that speaks to where many are at, helping to lift weary heads and bringing some shared identity and freedom.



‘‘Venezuela Riddim’ is probably the high point, albeit Hak finds it hard to climb down after that. With its latino-style groove and infectious trumpet melody, it’s a firm favourite. The band turn up a notch and the mosh pit on the basement floor is alive. Such is the impact, Hak asks for a reprise and sweaty bodies (and the odd pint) go flying.



‘Television 4 Eyes’, driven along with a pounding rhythm, delivers a passionate, powerful lyric (seething anger at the voyeuristic constant interference in our lives from whoever, whenever) to close the set. And with a curfew at 10pm, the band are ahead of time having managed to race through a packed 20-plus song setlist with about 20 mins to spare.



With plenty of time for an encore, Hak and the band return for one more, ‘7AM’, an ode to those brief moments at the end of an all-nighter and the coming dawn where, in his words, it’s the ‘best time to be alive, though I feel dire, I temporarily found what I’ve longed and desired.’



Hak Baker is steadily on the rise. Tonight, he gives a solid, confident, and compelling performance - a young man who has something real to say that others are eager to hear.



Setlist

DOOLALLY

Bricks in the Wall

Cop Car

Almost Lost London

Conundrum

Collateral Cause

I Don't Know

Tom

Dying to Live

Like It Or Lump It

Thirsty Thursday

Babylon

Full On

Mush

Venezuela Riddim

Run

West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys cover)

Windrush Baby

Brotherhood

PC Plod

Telephones 4 Eyes



Encore:

7AM



