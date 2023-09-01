Single Alice Armstrong Love Sex & Death Andy Snipper Share with:





It is exciting to watch a talent grow and flower over a few years. Especially one as talented as Alice Armstrong who has all the skills to become a very major international artist if she wants to. A recent stint on Joe Bonamassa’s Blues Cruise won’t hurt with that.



This six track EP shows a number of different sides of Alice’s incredible vocal range, whether it is a banger such as ‘Speed Dial’ or a soul number like ‘Better Late Than Never’. On ‘Graveyard Shift’ she tones down the volume to fit perfectly with the funereal backing and wailing.





There is a depth and power behind her vocals, but she can also temper the power with a softness of touch that sets her apart from the rest. She has a multi-octave range but knows how to use it so it doesn’t overpower the music.



She seems happiest with the sass and funk tunes like ‘Upbeat Baby’





This feels, to me, as though she is on the verge of a major breakout, and this is a great way to signal it.

