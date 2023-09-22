Single Robert Jon & The Wreck Stone Cold Killer Andy Snipper Share with:





Gotta love a single that starts with a couple of fretboards full of sliiiide before bursting into a belting, full on rock & roll belter. The Wreck are on top form with great guitar and some terrific piano driving the song along at 90 mph.



The single emerged organically from a rehearsal jam, and, as guitarist Henry James Schneekluth remarked, was recorded "without too much fuss and pretty minimal adjustments" at The Village Studios in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Kevin Shirley in April.



First single off the album due next year and it suggests that Robert Jon isn’t slowing down any or growing old gracefully.

If you like a single to make you dance around the room, this is it.





