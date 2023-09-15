Single Joanne Shaw Taylor Sweet 'Lil Lies Andy Snipper Share with:





Joanne Shaw Taylor has been playing rock and sultry Blues for years and her voice just gets better and better. Her guitar playing is no slouch either and she plays a Telecaster better than most.



This new single is a delight. A strong and insistent beat, piano playing way in the back and some fine riffs as well as a top solo and all wrapped up by stunning vocals. It really is a case of “what more do you want?”







One for the rock lovers as well as the Bluesists and one of the best singles she has put out recently.



