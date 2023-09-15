Single

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Sweet 'Lil Lies

Journeyman (label)
15 September 2023 (released)
11 h
Andy Snipper

Joanne Shaw Taylor has been playing rock and sultry Blues for years and her voice just gets better and better. Her guitar playing is no slouch either and she plays a Telecaster better than most.

This new single is a delight. A strong and insistent beat, piano playing way in the back and some fine riffs as well as a top solo and all wrapped up by stunning vocals. It really is a case of “what more do you want?”



One for the rock lovers as well as the Bluesists and one of the best singles she has put out recently.

