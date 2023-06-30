Nova Twins, Amy Love and Georgia South, interviewed by Music-News.com Editor - Marco Gandolfi - at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on June 30th 2023.







The prestigious annual O2 Silver Clef Awards, held on June 30th 2023 to honour artists from across the music industry, and has so far raised £537,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity. This huge fundraising boost will help Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists to support some of the most vulnerable children and adults in the UK; helping those with autism, dementia, learning difficulties, brain injuries, life-limiting illnesses, mental health challenges, grief and trauma connect and communicate through music.



The glittering award ceremony - now in its 46th year - at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane saw international superstar and cultural icon Stormzy winning the flagship O2 Silver Clef Award, the legendary Mark King of Level 42 being honoured with the Icon Award and pop legend Neneh Cherry receiving the accolade for Outstanding Achievement. Trailblazer RAYE received Best Female, while rock renegades Nova Twins took home the Innovation Award. Jazz singer songwriter sensation Gregory Porter won Best Male and award-winning American singer songwriter Adam Lambert picked up the International Award. Wet Leg received the New Music Award and Biffy Clyro won Best Live Act, UK music legends N-Dubz were honoured with the Best Group Award and Ayanna Witter-Johnson won the Classical Award.



Guest award presenters included Queen lead guitarist Sir Brian May, Mobo awards founder Kanya King and chef and TV presenter Andi Oliver.



Presented by Edith Bowman for the fifth-year running, with Peter Andre returning to take his regular hosting spot on the blue carpet, the O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists and the powerful impact of music on all members of our society. Since 1976, through the power of music, the awards have raised over £12 million for Nordoff and Robbins and honoured some of the greatest names in music.



In 2022, Nordoff and Robbins held nearly 50,000 music therapy sessions across the UK for some of the most isolated people in society, and the need for music therapy is greater than it has ever been.



