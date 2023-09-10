Single Joe Bonamassa Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again) Andy Snipper Share with:





Another new single from Bonamassa’s latest album ‘Blues Deluxe Vol2’ which suggests it might be a stormer.



‘Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)’ is a hot and funky piece that just forces you to get up and take a spin. There is a Tower Of Power style horn section that makes the single cook with gas and a guitar solo that reminds you of just how good a guitarist Bonamassa is.



"This is a song that I wrote with Tom Hambridge, and we did a real Tower Of Power treatment on it," Bonamassa explains. "Now, the whole thing about ‘Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2,’ we tried to keep the same ratio of covers to originals as on ‘Blues Deluxe, Vol. 1’, so we needed an upbeat song and I had this song kind of laying around for over a year. Calvin Turner wrote a killer funky horn part, and we just did like a Tower Of Power take on it and made no apologies about it. It’s just the nature of the groove and everything else - you have to tip the hat.”







